Asit Kumarr Modi, producer and writer of the longest-running show on Indian television, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, thanked the audience for their love and support after being named the most popular comedy show at the recent ITA Awards.

The iconic show as first aired on July 28, 2008, and continues to be a popular sitcom, which in a light-hearted and humorous way keeps raising awareness about social issues.

It is based on the weekly column ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chasma’ by the playwright and humourist Taarak Janubhai Mehta, who passed away in 2017. It appeared in the Gujarati magazine, ‘Chitralekha’.

The initial cast of the show included names such as Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada, or the ever-popular Daya Ben, and Shailesh Lodha, who plays Taarak Mehta, the narrator of the show. Recently, he quit the sitcom.

Modi said: “The audience is the reason the show keeps going and the love showered by them is just beyond my imagination. It couldn’t have been possible without them. Year by year, I feel more and more responsible to my audience, because it is only because of them that we have come this far. We really owe to the love of the people for the show. There is nothing more I could ask for.”

The show’s story revolves around the lives of the people living in the Gokuldhaam Society. They come from different backgrounds and Gokuldham is often referred to as ‘Mini India’ in the show.

