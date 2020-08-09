Ask for 4 weeks’ time to reply to Sports Ministry’s questions: IOA to NSFs

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) suggested that National Sports Federations (NSF) ask for four more weeks’ time to reply to a questionnaire that they have been asked to fill by the Sports Ministry.

The ministry asked 57 NSFs that currently don’t have central recognition to fill the questionnaire so it can respond to petitioner Rahul Mehra’s argument that none of them are compliant with the 2011 National Sports Code in the Delhi High Court.

In an internal communication signed by IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta on Saturday, the pair said that the ministry has asked for a reply on the questionnaire by August 11.

“As you are aware that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have asked NSFs to reply to a questionnaire sent by them by 11th August, 2020,” said the pair in the communication.

“This is a sensitive issue and we all need to take a united stand as many issues raised in the questionnaire are not part of the sports code.

“This is now an ongoing issue in Delhi High Court and we need to be careful.

“We suggest that immediately all NSFs ask for 4 weeks time to reply since most NSFs’ office staff are not on duty due to covid.

“Meanwhile the President and Secretary General are meeting on Monday 10th August to discuss this issue and will seek time to meet with the Hon’ble Minister and Secretary Sports.”

Earlier, the Delhi High Court turned down the petition moved by the Sports Ministry seeking modification of its February 7 order which had barred the Centre and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) from taking any decision on NSFs without informing it.

In accordance with the order, the ministry in June had to revoke the provisional recognition it had provided to NSFs on May 11. Among the repercussions of this development was the Sports Authority of India (SAI) having to take over the responsibility of arranging national camps for different sports.

–IANS

rkm/bbh