Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai has written a letter to Governor, R. N. Ravi, requesting him to immediately direct the state government to suspend the Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Davidson Devaasirvatham. The BJP President has also requested for suspension of three other police officials.

The senior police officer is under scanner for fake passports issued at Madurai, while he was city police commissioner.

In the letter, Annamalai said that the Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu Q branch to complete the investigation regarding the fake passport case and report in three months. He said that IGP Intelligence-Internal Security, C. Eswaramurthy had added Davidson Devaasirvatham as an officer to be investigated in the case.

A sanction letter from the Home Secretary was forwarded to the ADGP Intelligence to provide the documents related to the case but there was no response on the same, Annamalai mentioned in the letter to the Governor.

He said that an issue that was related to national security was handled haphazardly and that the severe delay on the part of ADGP intelligence would have led to the destruction of material evidence.

The state BJP president charged that when Davidson Devaasirvatham was the Madurai City Commissioner of Police, more than 200 fake passports were issued. He said that lower-level officers could not have indulged in such a crime without the knowledge of the commissioner.

K. Annamalai lambasted the DMK government and the state Home Secretary for having appointed such a tainted officer as the ADGP intelligence of the state police without taking into consideration alleged serious offences committed during his earlier postings. The BJP president, who is also a former IPS officer, called upon the Governor to exercise his powers and order a probe of either the CBI or NIA taking into consideration the national security angle.

