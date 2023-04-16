INDIA

Asked 56 questions, case ‘fake’, says Kejriwal after CBI questioning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was asked as many as 56 questions regarding the excise policy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its questioning on Sunday.

Kejriwal joined the probe at the CBI headquarters at 11.05 a.m. and questioning lasted over nine hours before ending at around 8.15 p.m., after which he left the CBI headquarters for his residence.

Holding a press conference at his house, he told media persons that he was asked 56 questions and he gave answers to all.

“AAP is a kattar honest party. We did nothing wrong. They asked me 56 questions. Total case is fake. They don’t have anything against us. No evidence. The entire case is bad politics,” Kejriwal said.

As of now, no date has been given to Kejriwal for the second round of questioning.

Kejriwal was asked about AAP leader Vijay Nair, businessman Sameer Mahendru and how the policy got leaked before it was implemented.

A team of senior officials recorded his statement.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the mattet and now they are all set to file a supplementary charge sheet.

Delhi’s then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and the ED in the case and is presently behind bars.

The Delhi Police had imposed Section 144 in and around the CBI’s headquarters to avoid any problems and detained 1,305 AAP workers.

