ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Asked Sonakshi, Huma to put on 15 kgs: Satramm Ramani

NewsWire
0
0

‘Double XL’ director Satramm Ramani revealed how he asked the lead actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi to gain weight of about 15 kg.

It is often seen that the actors mostly go on a strict diet schedule for their role but Sonakshi and Huma have to do just the opposite.

Satramm, who is known for his movies such as ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Helmet’ and ‘Ready’ says: “We have always heard of instances when makers ask their heroines to limit their diet, but the philosophy of ‘Double XL’ is that dreams don’t need to be put in any size, thus it provided me the liberty to explore and I wanted my actresses to look authentic.”

He says that mostly actors are asked to shed their weight but the concept of the film was such that he needed both Huma and Sonakshi to look overweight.

“Hence, I asked them to put on 13-15 kgs and would push them to eat more. Not just during the shoot in London, but even during our reading sessions, I made sure that they feel comfortable and relatable to their characters,” he added.

‘Double XL’ also features Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, and the film will release theatrically on November 4.

20221101-153403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan is ‘Umbrella man’

    Sasikumar congratulates Bhavani Devi for winning Fencing gold in CWG

    Actors Jayam Ravi, Vishal, Khushbu condole Vidyasagar’s demise

    ritesh-deshmukh-genelia-dsouza

    Riteish Deshmukh to direct Marathi movie “Ved”