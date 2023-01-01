INDIA

Asked to pay Rs 6, UP woman duped of Rs 18K

An unidentified miscreant duped a woman of over Rs 18,000 in an online fraud by asking her to pay Rs 6 for getting her address written on a parcel booked in her name.

The Naka Hindola police said the woman, Aditi Patel of Khurshedbagh Gate in Ganeshganj, got a call from the fraudster who introduced himself as an employee of a company providing courier services and told her to pay Rs 6.

He further told her that her address written on the parcel was incorrect and sent her a link asking her to make the payment.

“When I made the payment, Rs 18,001 and Rs 800 were debited from my bank account,” she said.

SHO, Naka, Brijesh Dwivedi said that an FIR under the charges of dishonesty and IT Act has been registered.

From the modus operandi, it appears that the case could be the handiwork of a Nigerian gang that operates on similar lines, he said.

