INDIA

Asked to stop DJ music during Ganesh Visarjan, K’taka youths pelt stones at cops

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka police has lodged an FIR against a group of 15 youths on the charges of pelting stones and injuring policemen who stopped them from playing DJ music during Ganesh Visarjan in this district of the state, police said on Monday.

Of those booked, two have been arrested.

According to police, the group was taking the Ganesh idol in procession with loud DJ music.

On being asked to stop the music, they got into arguments with police and assaulted them. Police sub-inspector Mahadev was seriously injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Police driver Basavaraju also sustained injuries. The group of 15 youths, including Nagesh, Mahesh and Murugesh have been booked, police said.

An investigation is underway.

20220919-125802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Inter-state fake currency racket busted in Odisha, 6 held

    Andhra Minister inaugurates project to solve Vijayawada’s water woes

    Andhra High Court gives green signal for Amaravati Maha Padyatra

    UP polls: BJP MP urges Nadda to field Yogi from Mathura