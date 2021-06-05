Television actress Asmita Sood on Saturday reacted to the news of her “Phir Bhi Na Maane… Badtameez Dil” co-star Pearl V. Puri’s arrest on the charges of alleged rape of a minor girl.

Asmita had featured together with Pearl in the romantic series which aired in 2015 and the two were said to be quite close back then, although the actress says she has not been in touch with Pearl for “more than half a decade now”.

“I woke up to some messages and calls mentioning last night’s arrest of actor Pearl Puri. I was not aware of the details of the same, so I took the time to read about the same. I was shocked and appalled at the details. Pearl and me worked together in our first television series in the year 2015, Asmita said in a statement.”

“We all know that our industry is a fast-changing one and the dynamics change very quickly here. I am not in touch with Pearl for more than half a decade now. I do not know what has transpired in all these years and what could actually have happened. The Pearl I knew was a career focussed person and was very close to his mother; the two traits which could make anyone believe that he could not have done something that is alleged,” she added talking about her ex-colleague.”

“Being an independent woman working in this industry — I know that there are many a challenge we face every day. For the people — a victim is just a person — but in such incidents, it is the entire family which suffers. Imagine the fear and the state of mind of parents of young girls after reading such news — who genuinely want to make a career in this industry,” she further stated.

“For all those of us working in the industry  be it actors, directors, production teams, media, etc. it is our responsibility to not accept the unacceptable and create a good landscape for all those who want to join the industry. I hope that the competent authorities investigate the matter at hand in totality and deliver justice,” the actress concluded.

