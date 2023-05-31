The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) marked its 40th anniversary on Tuesday, celebrating with its 21 founding members here.

ASOIF released a new publication titled “40 Years of ASOIF 1983-2023,” which delves into the history of the association, highlights its achievements, and discusses current and future challenges. It also chronicles the evolution of all ASOIF member federations, reports Xinhua.

In 1982, Juan Antonio Samaranch, who was then the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), decided to establish two associations, each catering to the Summer and Winter Olympic International Federations (IFs). Currently, ASOIF comprises 28 Full Member IFs and four Associate Member IFs.

In a news release, ASOIF President Francesco Ricci Bitti was quoted, “Celebrating ASOIF’s 40th anniversary signifies that we have built a strong association with purpose and direction. In our increasingly complex sports world, it is more critical than ever to unite, support, and promote the Summer Olympic IFs.”

The 47th ASOIF General Assembly will convene here on Wednesday.

