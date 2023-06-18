INDIA

Assailants who shot dead sisters in Delhi arrested (2nd Ld)

The two assailants, who shot dead two sisters in South West Delhi’s R.K. Puram on Sunday, was arrested by the Delhi Police.

A senior police official confirmed that they have arrested the prime accused and his accomplice. The police didn’t divulge more information.

Both the assailants had fled from the crime scene after shooting the two sisters.

The police received a PCR call in this regard at around 4:30 a.m. The caller informed the police that his two sisters were shot in Ambedkar Basti, R.K. Puram.

The victims, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) were taken to Safdarjung Hospital where they succumbed during the course of treatment.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that there was a financial dispute between the brother and the assailants,” said the police.

The official mentioned that initially a case of attempted murder, read with sections of the Arms Act, was registered in this regard. Later on they have added section 302 (murder) of the IPC in the matter.

The official said that they were grilling both the accused to know the exact reason behind the murder.

Further details are awaited.

