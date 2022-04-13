HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Assam: 13 dead after consuming poisonous mushroom

NewsWire
At least 13 people including a child have died in Assam after consuming wild poisonous mushroom, officials said on Wednesday.

Prasanta Dihingia, Superintendent of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, said most of the people who consumed wild mushroom died while undergoing treatment.

He said several others are currently undergoing treatment.

Dihingia said 35 people belonging to the tea garden community from eastern Assam’s Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts were admitted at the AMCH in the the last five days as they fell sick after consuming the mushroom. Of the 35 admitted, 13 have died in the last 24 hours.

He said that every year, many people fall sick after consuming wild mushroom, and some of them often succumb to their illness.

The indigenous people could not identify the wild mushrooms that are harmful, and are not meant for consumption.

Mass awareness is necessary against the consumption of wild mushrooms, Dihingia pointed out.

