INDIA

Assam: 14 college students rusticated from hostel for ragging

NewsWire
0
0

Another case of ragging surfaced at a dental college in Assam’s Silchar town where at least 14 students have been rusticated from the hostel by the authority, officials said on Monday.

A few students in 1st year at the dental college lodged a complaint a few days ago against some seniors. They alleged that senior students were causing mental and physical harassment. As a result, their academic performance at the college has been hampered as they could not concentrate on their studies.

The principal of the dental college, Manjula Das said that the issue was brought to the notice of the anti-ragging committee of the institution.

The committee along with officers from district administration separately inquired into this matter and found the accused students guilty.

Following that, the college authority has taken disciplinary action and the accused students were debarred from staying at the hostel.

However, they were allowed to continue their course.

20221205-192604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare get into a fight...

    ‘It’s not Kavi Pradeep’: Kin slam offensive video of the national...

    Homegrown Polymatech to invest $1 bn in chip manufacturing in India

    K’taka Pre-University exams to begin from Aug 19