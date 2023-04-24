INDIA

Assam: 2 KLO cadres critically injured in clash with cops; 4 held

Two cadres of the anti-talks faction of the militant outfit, Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) were critically injured during a gun battle with the police in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, an official said on Monday.

While four other members of the KLO were apprehended, two others managed to escape.

Police said that on the basis of specific information about the presence of militants in the Chakraxila Hills area in the district, an operation was launched to nab the members of the banned militant group.

“There was a clash between police and the KLO group on Monday morning at around 11 a.m. in the Chakraxila Hills in the district. In that operation two members of the outfit were seriously injured,” Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General (Law and Order) of Assam Police, told IANS.

“We are trying to catch the remaining two cadres. The operation is still on,” Bhuiyan said.

Currently, three sections of KLO are active.

The section led by Jeevan Singha is in peace talks with the Central government.

However, the other two factions are still not ready to come to the table for talks, a senior police officer said.

