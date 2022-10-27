INDIA

Assam: 2500 kg ganja valued at Rs 15 crore seized

Assam Police seized a huge quantity of ganja weighing around 2500 kg, valued at Rs 15 crore on Thursday, officials said.

A senior police officer said that this is one of the biggest seizure of ganja in recent times. Police have seized the consignment of cannabis from the Jorabat area in Guwahati at the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border.

Based on a tip-off received by the police, a team of Guwahati Police led by Joint Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta conducted a raid. A truck bearing the registration number of Haryana was seized.

The police officer informed that at least 2500 kgs of ganja were recovered from the truck.

“The estimated market value of the ganja seized should be around Rs 15 crore,” he added.

According to police, the ganja was carried from Manipur and was to be delivered somewhere in Guwahati. But before that, the consignment was caught by the police.

The driver of the truck, Ashok Kumar, and his helper, Jitendra Kumar, were arrested by the police on the spot. They hail from Haryana and Uttarakhand respectively.

Police have been interrogating them to get further details about the ganja smuggling gang.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister lauded the action of the Assam police.

in the last couple of weeks, police have foiled many attempts of ganja smuggling in different parts of the state.

