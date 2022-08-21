INDIA

Assam: 3 killed, 6 injured in road accident

NewsWire
0
0

At least three persons were killed and six others seriously injured in a road accident that took place in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday, officials said.

A police officer said that the accident took place when an auto-rickshaw in which nine persons were travelling collided with a truck in the early hours of Sunday at around 3 a.m.

The accident happened in the Tikpara area of Katigorah of Cachar, along the national highway. The victims — mostly labourers working on a Jal Jeevan Mission project, were returning to their home.

The deceased have been identified as Yasin Ahmed, Rajmuar Das, and Bilal Uddin. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead.

The condition of six others is said to be critical. They have been admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The police said the truck driver fled after the collision of his vehicle with the auto-rickshaw.

Angered over the incident, local residents had blocked the national highway for some time. However, the road was eventually following police intervention.

20220821-190202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha MLA sent to judicial custody for ‘assaulting’ BJP leader

    Pralhad Joshi attacks Sonia over suspension of Oppn MPs

    Woman, two grand-kids run over by train in UP

    BJP youth wing chalks out plans for bringing party to power...