INDIA

Assam: 7-year-old dies in house fire

NewsWire
0
0

A seven-year-old minor boy was killed after a fire broke out in his house on Saturday in Assam’s Goalpara district, officials said.

The incident took place in the Lewari area. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Khaleque.

A police officer said that a huge fire broke out in two adjacent houses. The fire also spread to the house of Shahjahan Ali. Abdul was the son of Ali.

As per the police, after fire broke out in Ali’s house, locals rushed there to bring the fire under control.

However, unfortunately, the seven-year-old Abdul got trapped inside the house and he could not be saved.

“The fire brigade tried to reach Ali’s house soon after they got the information. But as the road conditions were not good, the vehicles of the fire brigade had to take a longer time to get there. In the meantime, two houses were heavily damaged in the fire,” a police officer added.

Short circuit might be the possible cause behind the tragic incident.

20230506-232201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl against Lucknow...

    Priety Zinta ‘cannot believe it’s been 7 years’ since her wedding

    Delhi court dismisses police plea for Navneet Kalra’s custody in O2...

    Manipur gears up for 1st phase polling on Monday, 173 aspirants...