The Assam police on Friday arrested at least eight persons including six engineers of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and a retired Assam civil service official for alleged irregularities in the execution of de-siltation work in Guwahati, officials said.

Along with the government officials, the director of a private firm that was engaged in hiring vehicles was also arrested.

The police claimed that this private firm had allegedly submitted bills of crores of rupees with forged documents and withdrew government funds.

It has been alleged that the firm also allegedly submitted bills to GMC showing the supply of vehicles and machinery at an inflated rate.

Police said that the officers of GMC conspired with the firm, and did not implement government works as per norms laid down in the tender documents.

Based on a complaint following an inquiry by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, police nabbed the accused eight persons.

