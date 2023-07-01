An 85-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Lakhipur in Assam’s Goalpara district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when a sizable herd of elephants was wandering in a neighbourhood close to the Lakhipur Block Development office, may be in search of food on Friday night. The herd attacked the elderly woman identified as Suturi Rabha and trampled her to death, police said.

Following the incident, the local police and villagers swarmed to the scene and drove the herd away.

Rabha’s body was eventually found by the police, who then sent it for an autopsy.

A 70-year-old woman was killed earlier this week when a wild tusker stomped her to death in the Azara police station’s Satargaon area, close to the Guwahati Airport.

The elephant, which was prowling through the surrounding reserve area, viciously assaulted the woman.

