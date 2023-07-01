INDIA

Assam : 85-year-old trampled to death by wild elephants

NewsWire
0
0

An 85-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Lakhipur in Assam’s Goalpara district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when a sizable herd of elephants was wandering in a neighbourhood close to the Lakhipur Block Development office, may be in search of food on Friday night. The herd attacked the elderly woman identified as Suturi Rabha and trampled her to death, police said.

Following the incident, the local police and villagers swarmed to the scene and drove the herd away.

Rabha’s body was eventually found by the police, who then sent it for an autopsy.

A 70-year-old woman was killed earlier this week when a wild tusker stomped her to death in the Azara police station’s Satargaon area, close to the Guwahati Airport.

The elephant, which was prowling through the surrounding reserve area, viciously assaulted the woman.

2023070132396

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid victim dies 24 hours after rape in Bhopal hospital

    Special training to UP students who get re-admitted

    Life sentence for mother-daughter killer in Agra

    Outlook: Election results, global risks to guide equities markets (IANS Market...