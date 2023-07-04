AAP Assam unit on Tuesday said that the party is against the draft delimitation proposal but it will not join any alliance with the Congress.

AAP Assam in-charge Rajesh Sharma told IANS: “We are against the delimitation. But we will not join any alliance with the Congress. Our party believes that forging an alliance with either Congress or BJP is the same. As of now, we will be only part of forums to oppose the draft delimitation proposal.”

The opposition parties in Assam have alleged that Election Commission of India (ECI) has been working at the behest of the BJP as far as the delimitation process in the state is concerned.

The Congress is trying to forge a combined opposition front in the state to counter the delimitation draft. The party has also planned to form a united opposition front to take on BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

There have been a few meetings of the opposition parties recently however the AAP was not regular at these meetings. AAP recently conducted an executive committee meeting and the AAP leaders unanimously agreed on not having any alliance with the Congress.

AAP Assam Coordinator Bhabendra Choudhury said: “Congress has been trying to forcefully include AAP in the joint forum of 11 opposition parties. But we have made it clear that AAP will not go with the Congress party in Assam. Actually, both the Congress and the BJP are harmful for the state. They are responsible for the lack of development in Assam.”

Congress has kept the AIUDF out of the united opposition in Assam. The stand of the Trinamool Congress is not clear.

