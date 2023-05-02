INDIA

Assam: Army man killed in explosion in firing range

An Army craftsman was killed in a blast at Darranga field firing range in Assam’s Baksa district, officials said on Tuesday.

A Defence spokesperson said that Sandeep Kumar was injured on Monday in the blast while he was on duty in the firing range.

Kumar was severely injured due to the explosion and was provided immediate medical aid on the spot by a regimental medical officer available at range.

He was further air-evacuated to the base hospital in Guwahati, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

He belonged to Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his wife and 1-year-old son.

The Indian Army has expressed condolence over the incident. In a statement, the Indian Army said that it stands firm with the bereaved family of the soldier who lost his life in the incident.

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the facts of this incident.

