As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the Indian Army, under the aegis of the Headquarters of Eastern Command, is set to organise a two-day conclave on the theme of ‘Celebrating Contribution of India’s Northeast Region in Nation Building’ at Guwahati, the Army said.

The conclave is scheduled to be held on November 20 and 21 with an aim of highlighting the contribution of the northeast towards nation building and felicitating ‘Veer Naris’ and showcasing the culture of this region.

In a statement on Saturday, the Defence PRO said: “This prestigious conclave will be an apt opportunity to spread awareness about the role of unsung heroes of northeast in India’s independence struggle, the contribution of the Indian armed forces and other important organs of the government like North Eastern Council (NEC), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Assam Rifles and Northeastern Frontier Railways (NFR) towards overall development of this region.”

He also added that it is the first time that such a unique event has been conceived and it is being supported by the state governments of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland as well as North Eastern Zone Cultural Council.

The programme will include a panel discussion at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati, on November 20 in which Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya, and renowned speakers from the Indian Army, NEC, NFR and civil society will deliver talks on contemporary issues.

The brave Veer Naris of the northeast would also be honoured during a special event on that day at Narangi Military Station. Nearly 100 Veer Naris are expected to attend the first-of-its-kind outreach programme.

A mega event would be organised at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on November 21, which would include a weapons/equipment display and adventure activities display by armed forces, a fusion band concert, a medley of cultural performances from NER, a special performance by local pop bands, an extravagant musical theatrical which would be followed by the first-ever drone show at Guwahati.

“This programme will be a fitting tribute to the indomitable spirit of the people of northeast and symbolise a perfect synergy among all stakeholders in this region,” an Army officer added.

