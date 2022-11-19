INDIA

Assam Assembly delegation visits Bangladesh

Thirty-two Assam MLAs led by Speaker Biswajit Daimary reached Bangladesh on Saturday for a goodwill mission.

The team earlier reached Agartala on Friday from Guwahati and crossed the border in Akhaura in the morning. It later reached Dhaka via road. The delegation team includes both ruling and opposition MLAs along with a cultural troupe and bureaucrats of the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Speaker Daimary said: “It is a goodwill mission and we will talk about the cultural exchange between two countries. Our legislators and officers will study about transport and tourism industries in Bangladesh during the visit.”

Leader of Opposition in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, mentioned, “How Bangladesh has been using its human workforce for the development, we shall look into that aspect during next few days.”

During the tour, the Assam delegation team will meet the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament, besides a few ministers. The team will return from Bangladesh on Tuesday via the Akhaura-Agartala border.

