INDIA

Assam: Ban ‘The Kashmir Files’, AIUDF urges PM, CM

By NewsWire
0
0

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Assams key Muslim dominated political party, on Wednesday demanded the state government to ban the Vivek Agnihotri directed Bollywood film, ‘The Kashmir Files.

AIUDF supremo and Lok Sabha member from Dhubri, Badruddin Ajmal, said that the movie would create communal discontent.

“I have not seen the movie, but it has to be banned. A lot of incidents happened in different parts of India since Kashmir 40 years ago. Even the Nellie massacre happened (1983) in Assam,” he told the media.

Ajmal said that to create needless tension and enmity between Hindus and Muslims, the film is screened after being “sponsored by the RSS and BJP”.

“I request Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Assam Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) to ban ‘The Kashmir Files’ immediately, as it would lead to communal tension,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sarma tweeted: “Glad to announce that our govt employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’. They will have to only inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day.”

After watching the movie in Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted: “Along with Cabinet ministers, BJP and IPFT MLAs, and other senior leaders, watched ‘The Kashmir Files’ at Rupashi Cinema today. The movie is a great work by Vivek Agnihotri Ji and his team on portraying the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus from the Valley in 1990. Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others, the film was released nation-wide on March 11.

20220317-002403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.