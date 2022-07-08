The Assam Home Department on Friday in a notification has directed the authorities to take steps to prevent illegal killing of animals including cows on the occasion of Eid.

Joint Secretary K.K. Sharma has written a letter to all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the state for taking measures to prevent the illegal killing of cows, calves, and other animals during the upcoming Eid.

He has also recommended action against the offenders for violation of transport of animal rules on Eid.

Sharma has cited a reference from the letters of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying of the Union government.

On June 7, communications to all states from AWBI mentioned that a large number of animals are likely to be slaughtered during the Eid.

But, during the transportation of animals, some owners of the animals do not follow the laws which result in cruelty to the animals. Furthermore, as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2001, camels cannot be slaughtered for food at all. Also, wherever the cow slaughter prohibition act is in force, the slaughtering of cows should not be allowed at all.

It is to be mentioned that, in Assam, restrictions had been imposed by the state government last year on the sale of beef in areas dominated by non-beef consuming communities and within a 5-km radius of temples and ‘satras’ formed by the 15-16th century saint-reformer Srimanta Sankaradeva.

20220708-224007