Assam: Bike lifter shot dead in police encounter

A bike lifter was shot dead during a police encounter in Assam’s Charaideo district, officials said on Monday

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Jaiswal and the incident took place on Sunday night in Sonari.

Shwetank Mishra, Superintendent of the Dibrugarh police, said that Jaiswal was a seasoned bike lifter who had been convicted under the Arms Act.

He had been missing for the past two years and was sought after since 2011 in numerous bike theft cases.

A warrant had previously been issued for the offender.

The police earlier received intelligence input and discovered the accused was in Sonari at his in-laws’ residence.

“Our squad sped over to the area and attempted to catch him, but he was able to escape,” Mishra said.

According to police, when the police team tried to chase the accused, he fired multiple shots.

“In retaliation, the police fired back at him and he fell to the ground. He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead,” Mishra added.

