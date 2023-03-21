In a bid to foil the smuggling attempt of Burmese betel nuts, Assam police have arrested 10 people in Cachar district, officials said on Tuesday.

Police have seized around 20 tonnes of Burmese betel nuts worth a market value of 1 crore. Ten vehicles were also seized during the police operation.

The highest quantity of seizures occurred near Silchar bypass. Betel nuts were smuggled through empty oil tankers.

Cachar SP Numal Mahato said, “Based on secret information, police conducted an operation and seized Burmese betel nuts. The consignments were coming from Mizoram and were supposed to be delivered in different locations of the country.”

Police also claimed that the market value of seized betel nuts to be around 1 crore.

