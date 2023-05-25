INDIA

Assam businessman shot dead by unknown miscreants; three detained

A businessman was killed by unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Dhubri district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday at the victim’s house in Bilasipara area of the district. The victim, named Baser Ali, was a well-known and well-established businessman in the area.

Ali was fatally shot from close range by unknown criminals, according to police.

Then the miscreants left the area and vanished into the night.

Local police arrived on the spot to begin an investigation. Additionally, the police found an empty cartridge at the crime scene.

Superintendent of Police in Dhubri, Aparna Natarajan told IANS: “Based on the preliminary investigation and Ali’s wife’s statements, we came to know that the man had multiple businesses that included a lot of money trails. So, there may be some falling out and the incident happened. We have been looking into every angle.”

Three suspects have been detained by the police in connection with the incident in the interim. Their identities were not revealed by the police.

