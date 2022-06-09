INDIA

Assam Cabinet expansion: 2 new ministers added

NewsWire
0
0

With the induction of two new ministers — Nandita Garlosa and Jayanta Malla Baruah — Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expanded his council of ministry increasing the number of ministers to 16.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to first-time BJP MLA Nandita Garlosa and Political Secretary to Chief Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah as ministers at a simple function at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Nandita Garlosa represented the Haflong constituency in Dima Hasao district while Baruah won the Nalbari assembly seat for the second time in the last year’s assembly election.

Thursday’s cabinet expansion was carried out after the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government assumed office in May last year.

Soon after the cabinet reshuffle, the Chief Minister allocated Power, Cooperation, Mines and Minerals and Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Cultural Departments to Garlosa while Public Health Engineering, Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship and Tourism Departments to Baruah.

With the expansion, the Cabinet currently has 13 members from Bharatiya Janata Party, two from its ally Asom Gana Parishad and one from the United People’s Party Liberal.

