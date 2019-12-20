Assam can’t be run from Nagpur: Rahul

Guwahati, Dec 28 (IANS) Launching scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, here on Saturday, “Assam ko RSS ke chaddiwale nahi chalayenge” (Assam can’t be run by those wearing RSS shorts).

Addressing party supporters, Rahul said, “Assam can’t be run from the RSS headquarters in Nagpur,” and asserted the Congress wouldn’t allow any Indian to be barred from the right to live in the country.

The Congress leader was here to mark the party’s foundation day.

Assam has seen massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in which as many as five people have died.

He also visited the homes of two firing victims — one of them a teenager.

–IANS

