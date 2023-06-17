INDIA

Assam: CBI books senior BSNL employees for Rs 22 crore fraud

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against BSNL Assam Circle employees, including a deputy general manager, assistant general manager, and chief accounting officer, as part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud involving 21 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) officials, sources said.

According to a CBI officer, searches were conducted at 25 locations, including the accused’s offices and residences across Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Haryana, after the FIR was filed recently.

The officials booked were posted at multiple locations in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Guwahati, etc.

The accused officials were allegedly involved in a scam to trick the state-run BSNL by working in connivance with a contractor. It is learnt that a plot was hatched in which the authorities authorised the contractor to lay the National Optical Fibre Network Cable using the open trenching method at a cost of Rs 90,000 per km.

The contractor allegedly offered a number of defences, asserting a lack of right-of-way from the owner of a private property, and proposed switching from the open trenching method to the horizontal directional drilling method at an increased cost of Rs 2.30 lakh per km.

This conversion allegedly breached the tender condition and caused BSNL a loss to the tune of almost Rs 22 crore, notwithstanding the contract’s provisions for the right of way and easement clause.

20230617-212204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I’m not Tendulkar, the entire team has to work together: CJI

    Garuda Aerospace to export 12K drones, L1 bidder in RITES

    Cotton producers of TN on warpath after reduction of import duty

    BRS to hold meeting at Maharashtra’s Kandar Loha on March 26