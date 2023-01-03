INDIA

One person was killed while several others were left injured after two factions of a mosque committee clashed in Assam’s Dhubri district, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Bilasipara area of the district on December 30.

According to the police, at least 20 people have suffered injuries in the clash. Two separate complaints have registered in the matter, while two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violent clash.

Superintendent of Police of Dhubri district, Aparna Natarajan, said that the incident took place at the Bilasipara Bangalipara mosque. One person was seriously injured in the clash who succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday night.

Following that, locals on Tuesday evening staged a protest and blocked the road in the area.

The officer informed that two groups of the mosque were engaged in the clash, which left several people from both sides injured.

