Assam: Class 8 student commits suicide in school

A class 8 student in Assam’s Goalpara district allegedly committed suicide in the school premises, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School in Bhalukdubi area.

The body was found hanging inside the school.

Superintendent of Police in the Goalpara district, Rakesh Reddy told IANS: “We have got the information about the incident in the morning. It is a residential school located besides the Goalpara police station and the student who committed suicide arrived here from another district.

“According to preliminary information, the deceased came to the school only yesterday (Wednesday) and was not willing to join this school. However, the parents convinced the student to get admitted here.”

Further investigation is underway.

