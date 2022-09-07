Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday mocked the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and referred to it as one of the biggest comedies of this century.

Speaking to media persons in Guwahati, he said that our country doesn’t need a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ because we live in a united India. India was divided only once in 1947 when a new country Pakistan was born and it was Rahul Gandhi’s party Congress that allowed this partition to happen.

Sarma advised the former Congress president that he should instead travel to Pakistan and do the yatra there so that people get an India that was undivided before the partition.

Sarma tweeted, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Comedy of the Century! The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust & united. The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed to it. Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ if they want unification.”

Sarma also took a dig at senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who earlier called the Assam Chief Minister ‘boyish’.

When asked about Ramesh’s statement, Sarma replied, “Who is he? I have no idea. When I was in Congress, I had never been close to a man with this name.”

He said that nobody remembers Congress leaders’ names now-a-days.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is one of the most ambitious marches of the Congress. This yatra will begin from Kanyakumari on September 7 and will end in Jammu and Kashmir covering 12 Indian states and two union territories. It will end in February next year.

