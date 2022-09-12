INDIA

Assam CM attacks Congress over Twitter post

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday fired a fresh salvo at the Congress over a tweet by the party.

The Congress’ tweet read: “To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal.”

The party also shared a picture showing a partially burnt RSS uniform, mentioning that “145 days more to go”.

The reference was made to the number of days left for the completion of the party’s ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Reacting to the post, the Chief Minister tweeted: “Such a shameful tweet representing such a shameful mindset. Congress Party is not even hiding its true intentions. In the garb of ‘Bharat Jodo’, it is indulging in ‘Bharat Todo’. India will not forgive them for their intentions of hurting nationalists!”

Sarma had earlier attacked Rahul Gandhi over the campaign, saying that the senior Congress leader should have gone to Pakistan for launching the yatra as his party was responsible for the partition.

20220912-154005

