Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his lecture at the Cambridge University, where he alleged that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy..

Addressing MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School on the topic of ‘Learning to Listen in the 21st Century’, Rahul Gandhi said that opposition parties are under ‘constant pressure’ as numerous cases have been slapped on them by the BJP government.

In a series of tweets, Sarma came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi.

Sarma said, “Rahul described the Pulwama attack as a “car bomb that killed 40 soldiers”. How dare he insult our jawans? It wasn’t a bomb sir, but a terror attack. No surprises that he refused to name Pakistan behind the Pulwama attack. Is this part of the understanding Congress had with the militants?”

In another tweet, the Assam Cm said, “Rahul says in Kashmir militants saw him, but he knew they wouldn’t target him. Why was this not reported to security agencies? Was there some understanding Congress had with these militants to protect Rahul?”

Sarma also put forward some ‘facts’ to counter the Congress leader’s claims.

“Rahul says Indian democracy is under threat because he can’t freely express himself. FACT: He travelled 4,000 km in his yatra incident-free under the protection provided by Modi government. Do we need to remind him how yatras led by BJP leaders were sabotaged when Congress was in power,” the Assam CM asked.

20230303-230404