INDIA

Assam CM congratulates Bihu performers for Guinness World Records

NewsWire
0
0

At least 11,000 Bihu performers in Assam, who set two Guinness World Records by showcasing the traditional Bihu dance and drumming, were greeted by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Following the receiving of the world record certificates from the Guinness Book authorities, Sarma congratulated all performers for their active participation in the programme.

He wrote on Twitter: “We are always committed to protect the self-respect and heritage of Assam. Thank you very much for your cooperation in our efforts to take the traditional dance form aBihu’ to the global stage.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also witnessed the Bihu performance on Friday in Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium.

20230416-221403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kejriwal’s tweet rattles BJP in Gujarat

    Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed, 40 injured

    K’taka govt announces class 10 exam dates

    Restoring the power of Khadi