Assam CM directs officials to enhance flood preparedness

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed all the deputy commissioners (DCs) and other officials to ramp up the flood preparedness and response systems in the state ahead of the monsoon.

The Chief Minister asked the DCs to set up relief camps and streamline the relief distribution centres. He instructed the district officials to visit the embankment breach areas of last year to do the vulnerability mapping and take precautionary measures accordingly.

He also asked the district administration to make geo-bags available in adequate numbers in the vulnerable areas.

“The DCs must assess the available food stock and availability of buffer stock and fodder stock in their respective districts,” he said.

Referring to the damage caused by the embankment breach of the Barak river in Cachar district last year, which caused catastrophic floods, Sarma asked the district officials to have strong vigil to avert any unscrupulous elements causing damage to embankments which may lead to large scale flooding.

The Chief Minister also asked the DCs to hold meetings and prepare a contingency plan on the availability of doctors for their respective districts.

He also instructed doctors and nurses in the relief camps to attend to any medical emergency of the camp residents.

Sarma instructed DC Kamrup (Metro) to have constant surveillance on 382 landslide prone areas of the district and take remedial steps if required in case of heavy and incessant rains.

Monsoon floods are an annual phenomenon in Assam, affecting a large chunk of the population every year. Last year, the state witnessed floods with a devastating impact in Dima Hasao district.

