Assam CM gives feedback to PM on Covid situation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday provided detailed reports on the ground situation and the state government’s Covid-19 management to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting, officials said.

Sonowal along with Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials took part in the video conference from Guwahati and apprised the Prime Minister about the Covid-19 situations in Assam such as post-Covid complications, steps taken to increase testing, particularly in bordering areas, door-to-door visit by the health workers to conduct coronavirus tests.

An official of the Assam’s Health Department said that during the meeting, the issue of vaccination among other matters also came up.

“The Chief Minister and the Health Minister also gave some proposals to the Prime Minister to deal with the situations. The Chief Minister also thanked the central government for providing assistance to states for improving health infrastructure,” the official said.

Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting via video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of various states with special emphasis on eight high focus states.

These high focus eight states are Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal. The modalities of Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration were also discussed during the meeting.

With 976 deaths, Assam so far registered 2,11,839 Covid-19 positive cases with the fatality (mortality) rate of 0.46 per cent. Over 2, 07, 646 patients recovered from the disease with a recovery rate of 98.02 per cent.

–IANS

sc/rs