Canindia News

Assam CM gives feedback to PM on Covid situation

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday provided detailed reports on the ground situation and the state government’s Covid-19 management to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting, officials said.

Sonowal along with Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials took part in the video conference from Guwahati and apprised the Prime Minister about the Covid-19 situations in Assam such as post-Covid complications, steps taken to increase testing, particularly in bordering areas, door-to-door visit by the health workers to conduct coronavirus tests.

An official of the Assam’s Health Department said that during the meeting, the issue of vaccination among other matters also came up.

“The Chief Minister and the Health Minister also gave some proposals to the Prime Minister to deal with the situations. The Chief Minister also thanked the central government for providing assistance to states for improving health infrastructure,” the official said.

Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting via video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of various states with special emphasis on eight high focus states.

These high focus eight states are Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal. The modalities of Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration were also discussed during the meeting.

With 976 deaths, Assam so far registered 2,11,839 Covid-19 positive cases with the fatality (mortality) rate of 0.46 per cent. Over 2, 07, 646 patients recovered from the disease with a recovery rate of 98.02 per cent.

–IANS

sc/rs

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Child Covid-19 cases in US approach 1.2 million

CanIndia New Wire Service

Recoveries again outnumber new cases in J&K

CanIndia New Wire Service

Andhra logs 1K new Covid cases, tally 8.63 lakh

CanIndia New Wire Service

Central health team visits Gurugram, reviews Covid-19 arrangements

CanIndia New Wire Service

Global availability of Covid vaccine for public only by mid-2021: Moody’s

CanIndia New Wire Service

K’taka to adopt decentralised models for vaccine delivery

CanIndia New Wire Service

Uncertainty in Chandigarh with reopening of colleges

CanIndia New Wire Service

Gujarat’s coronavirus tally crosses 2 lakh, toll at 3,892

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covid cases drop in Kerala, but caution should continue: CM

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More