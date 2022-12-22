INDIA

Assam CM holds meeting to discuss challenges facing tea gardens in state

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a meeting with Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha and other stakeholders and discussed the challenges and road ahead for the tea gardens under Assam Tea Corporation (ATC).

The meeting discussed the ways for revamping the tea gardens under ATC. It also observed that in the wake of difficulties being faced in managing the tea gardens, ATC may lease out some of them by retaining their ownership.

Sarma said that if the groups that manage tea gardens fail to disburse the dues and other entitlements of the tea workers, ATC will have the right to take over the management of those tea gardens.

It was also decided that for leasing out tea gardens and to safeguard the pay structure and other entitlements of the tea workers, the government will constitute a three-member committee each for Barak and Brahmaputra valleys.

Minister for Tea Tribe Welfare Sanjay Kishan; Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha President Paban Singh Ghatowar; Assam Tea Corporation Ltd Chairman Rajdeep Goala; Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha General Secretary Rupesh Gowala; and Principal Secretary to CM Samir Kumar Sinha were present at the meeting, among others.

20221222-211005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prophet Row: Iran removes its version of meeting with NSA Doval

    British Hindus set to take on BBC over ‘Hinduphobic’ coverage of...

    Hindu petitioners in Gyanvapi case to form new trust

    Home Minister not meeting TN MPs is affront to democracy: Stalin