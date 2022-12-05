Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a series of development initiatives of the state government in Bongaigaon district.

The total financial outlay of the projects that the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation is Rs 693.29 crore, officials said.

An official said that the first phase, which will run till December 19, will witness the laying of foundation stones and inauguration of infrastructure projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in 11 districts of the state.

Sarma on Monday laid the foundation stone of the 200 bedded Bangaigaon Medical College and Hospital at a function held at North Bongaigaon Stadium playground.

The medical college and hospital will be constructed on 151 bighas of land. The project is scheduled to be completed within three months at a cost of Rs 61,067.41 lakh.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Integrated Deputy Commissioner’s Office of Bongaigaon district. The project will be completed within 30 months. The cost of the project is Rs 4,978.78 lakh.

Along with that, Sarma inaugurated a statue of Naranarayan at Bongaigaon immersion ghat and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a walking zone to facilitate the public to walk in a healthy environment.

The project includes a 668-meter-long walking zone, an 18-meter-long bridge, and a musical fountain. He also laid the foundation stone of Bongaigaon Polytechnic and a workshop of Bongaigaon ITI.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Srijangram Model Hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 439.56 lakh.

The model hospital has been constructed under the National Health Mission.

As per the state government, the construction of this hospital will solve a long-standing problem of the people of the area.

Sarma visited the bridge over the Aie river connecting Barpeta district with Abhayapuri and took stock of the situation. He said that the state government has approved Rs 29 crore from its own funds for the construction of the bridge and all other related works.

