INDIALIFESTYLE

Assam CM launches development projects worth Rs 853 cr in Jorhat

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 17 development projects worth Rs 853.15 crore were launched in Assam’s Jorhat district by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, officials said.

The projects include Lachit Maidam and Cultural Project, the road between Jorhat and Komarbondha, a flyover at Komarbondha over the railway line, an integrated DC office in Jorhat, etc.

Minister for Finance Ajanta Neog, Minister for I&PR, Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Handloom and Textile, UG Brahma, and others were present on the occasion.

“I am happy to start so many development projects here. I hope once these projects are completed, it would add new momentum to the development journey of the district,” he said while speaking on the occasion.

The Assam government is observing a ‘fortnight of development’ in 11 districts across the state with the laying of foundation stones for new projects and the inauguration of completed ones involving a financial outlay of Rs 15,000 crore.

The ‘development fortnight’ which was approved by the state cabinet last month will be covered in two phases.

The second phase of the initiative to kick-start infrastructure projects will begin in January.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the development of Assam, Sarma said for the development to take place, the state needs an environment sans the culture of ‘dharna’ and ‘bandh’.

He also appreciated the role of people which has catalysed ushering an era of new found development. He also sought cooperation from all sections of the people of Assam towards development.

The Chief Minister further said that if this tempo of development initiatives continues for a decade, Assam will surely become one of the five top-performing states of the country.

20221215-232202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘I aim to provide a practical and sustainable approach to healthy...

    India more conscious than ever about its data usage: Jaishankar

    With unemployment rate soaring in Goa, MEAI appeals for resuming mining...

    People could now be intimidated by us: Joe Root (Ld)