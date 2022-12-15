As many as 17 development projects worth Rs 853.15 crore were launched in Assam’s Jorhat district by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, officials said.

The projects include Lachit Maidam and Cultural Project, the road between Jorhat and Komarbondha, a flyover at Komarbondha over the railway line, an integrated DC office in Jorhat, etc.

Minister for Finance Ajanta Neog, Minister for I&PR, Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Handloom and Textile, UG Brahma, and others were present on the occasion.

“I am happy to start so many development projects here. I hope once these projects are completed, it would add new momentum to the development journey of the district,” he said while speaking on the occasion.

The Assam government is observing a ‘fortnight of development’ in 11 districts across the state with the laying of foundation stones for new projects and the inauguration of completed ones involving a financial outlay of Rs 15,000 crore.

The ‘development fortnight’ which was approved by the state cabinet last month will be covered in two phases.

The second phase of the initiative to kick-start infrastructure projects will begin in January.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the development of Assam, Sarma said for the development to take place, the state needs an environment sans the culture of ‘dharna’ and ‘bandh’.

He also appreciated the role of people which has catalysed ushering an era of new found development. He also sought cooperation from all sections of the people of Assam towards development.

The Chief Minister further said that if this tempo of development initiatives continues for a decade, Assam will surely become one of the five top-performing states of the country.

