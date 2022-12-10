Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 19 schemes involving a financial outlay of Rs 425.75 crores at Biswanath district.

Sarma first attended a programme held at Kamalakanta Kshetra in Biswanath and laid the foundations virtually for 12 schemes covering the Biswanath, Gohpur, and Sootea assembly constituencies of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that the welfare of all sections of the people of the state has been the commitment of his government.

He mentioned that 6,000 beneficiaries in Biswanath district would be freshly included in the state government’s flagship programme ‘Orunodoi scheme’ in which a section of women receives monthly financial assistance from the government.

Notably, in the Biswanath district, the foundations that have been laid include the integrated DC Office for Rs. 50 crore, circuit house for Rs. 11 crores, district sports complex for Rs. 50 crore, office complex of Assam Battalion to be built at Paboi for Rs. 177.23 crores, construction of embankment from Biswanath to Panpur measuring 8 KM for Rs. 11.91 crores, setting up of a Polytechnic College at Sootea and strengthening the existing ITI for Rs. 5.03 crore and host of others.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly built Sadbhavana Bhawan at Behali involving a financial outlay of Rs. 1.46 crore, and the newly built auditorium at the premises of the office of the BDO at Behali.

Sarma said that for taking the development of Biswanath to a greater height, steps will be taken to introduce the Arts stream in Behali Science College in the next academic session.

He also distributed 20 thousand ration cards in the Biswanath district.

State Minister Pijush Hazarika, Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das, and others attended the program.

