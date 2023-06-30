INDIA

Assam CM meets PM Modi, briefs him about flood situation

 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the flood situation in the state and other issues related to the development initiatives of the state government.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma on Thursday wrote, “I had the privilege of seeking blessings of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in Delhi. Assam’s well-being remains the top priority for Hon’ble PM. I apprised him on our developmental journey and received his kind guidance on the way forward.”

The Chief Minister visited the official residence of the Prime Minister and briefed him about the latest flood situation in the state and the slew of measures taken by the state government to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood-affected people.

According to Sarma, Modi appreciated the steps taken by him to deal with the flood situation and assured to provide all possible help and assistance from the Centre.

The Chief Minister also discussed with the Prime Minister the development initiatives taken by the state government.

Sarma also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her official residence in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed a gamut of financial-related matters pertaining to Assam.

During the 55-minute long discussion, the Chief Minister presented an overall financial scenario highlighting the progress made by the state in various key indicators, including mobilisation of revenue.

Expressing his appreciation to the Ministry of Finance for extending ‘generous support’ to Assam in terms of capital assistance and the advance release of devolution funds, Sarma said these initiatives have helped Assam to accelerate the welfare-oriented programmes as well as capital expenditure.

