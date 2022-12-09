INDIA

Assam CM, ministers lunch with locals in paddy field

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied by a few cabinet ministers on Friday had lunch with local people in the paddy field of Golaghat district.

The Chief Minister also held a conversation with the locals in the field.

Sharing a video of his visit on Twitter, Sarma wrote: “Interacting with women harvesting paddy at Rahdhola Pathar in Golaghat district and having lunch with them was very inspirational. Our women not only support their families but also play a crucial role in the economy. Grateful to Hon’ble MLA Shri @Mrinal_MLA for the arrangements.”

Sarma also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for at least 14 development projects including a Medical College in the Bogorijeng area in the Golaghat district.

The medical college will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 631 crore.

Speaking at a function here, Sarma said that a total of Rs 1,500 crore worth projects were launched on the day.

“I hope the projects will play a pivotal role in fulfilling the aspirations of Golaghat,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarma also assured the treatment of an 11-year-old boy who is suffering from a neurogenic disorder for a long time.

20221209-211403

