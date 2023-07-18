INDIA

Assam CM mocks Opposition alliance, says ‘BJP for Bharat’

Hours after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the name of 26 opposition parties’ alliance – “INDIA” that stood for ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ to take on BJP in 2024, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has mocked the formation of the political parties. 

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sarma wrote: “Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat.”

He further wrote: “BJP for BHARAT.”

The Assam Chief Minister also said that the opposition parties’ alliance will fail miserably and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term.

On Tuesday, Mallikarjun Kharge, told reporters in Bengaluru, “We’ll fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, and win. The alliance’s first success is that everyone has agreed on the name. ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance – INDIA’ is the name we have given it.”

