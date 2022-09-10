INDIA

Assam CM slams TRS over security breach in Hyd rally

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that there was a security breach during his rally in Hyderabad on Friday.

Tension prevailed during Ganesh immersion procession at MJ Market in Hyderabad on Friday when a TRS leader confronted Sarma on the dais and tried to dislodge the mike.

“A man with a personal security guard came close to me on stage and asked why I was criticising the Telangana Chief Minister. I told the person that I have not started my speech yet, how could you anticipate what I would say,” Sarma told mediapersons here on Saturday.

Taking a jibe at the TRS government, Sarma said, “We believe in Atithi Deva Bhava. There may be differences in political ideology, but in Indian culture, we never demean our guests.”

According to Sarma, the whole incident lasted for about 30 seconds before other people present there whisked the man away.

Sarma said the entire incident showed that there were loopholes in the security arrangement.

“Had someone from the general public came to the stage, it would have been a different issue. But when a ruling party worker is involved in such an incident, it looks really odd,” he added.

When asked about his immediate reaction after the incident, Sarma said, “I never fear any such situation.”

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought clarification from the TRS government on this incident.

20220911-002003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘MasterChef Australia’ Season 14 to premiere on OTT on April 19

    Rahul, Priyanka accuse govt of suppressing data on COVID-19 deaths

    Kerala cop caught cheating in exam, suspended

    ED arrests four in connection with money laundering case