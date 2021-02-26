Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran on Friday met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and latter emphasised trade and ties on agriculture, agri products, information technology, textile besides discussing various bilateral issues and enhancing mutual trade and business, officials said.

An official of CM’s secretariat said that during the discussion, Sonowal flagged issues concerning bilateral trade and commerce for the mutual interests of both Bangladesh and Assam. The Chief Minister while highlighting the areas like agriculture, agricultural products, information technology, textiles, said that both Assam and Bangladesh should work to explore markets in their respective territories for the mutual benefits.

He also said that since Assam is a next-door neighbour to Bangladesh, there should be frequent exchange programmes between both the geographical entities.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister also advocated for improvement of connectivity between Assam and Bangladesh through waterways, airways and roadways.

Referring to ‘Act East Policy’, Sonowal said that riding on this policy Assam and Bangladesh should collaborate for a new high in their mutual relations. Bangladesh envoy said that his country is very eager to have more trade and cultural ties with Assam.

The visiting High Commissioner also emphasised on restrengthening import and export between Assam and Bangladesh with cooperative collaborations.

Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor Santanu Bharali, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Paban Borthakur, Principal Secretary to Industry and Commerce K.K. Dwivedi, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, First Secretary Bangladesh High Commission Zakir Ahmed were present during the meeting.

Imran on Tuesday also met Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and discussed various bilateral issues and the latter had requested the envoy to enhance mutual trade and business.

–IANS

sc/rt