Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the latter’s remark on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said that he considers the BJP as his ‘guru’ (teacher), as it BJP shows him a roadmap and teaches him “what should never be done”.

“I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help the Congress understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done. I want to thank the people from the BJP and RSS, because the more they target us, it helps us in some way or the other,” the Congress leader had said.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Sarma sarcastically said that if the Congress leader feels that way, he should visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Sarma said, “We do not take the BJP or RSS as ‘gurus’, rather we consider ourselves as members of the same family. We bow before ‘Bharat Mata’ and offer out ‘Gurudakshina’. If Rahul Gandhi perceives it that way, he should visit Nagpur and offer the same.”

The BJP leader also mocked Rahul Gandhi for not wearing woollens while making public appearances in this winter season.

“This is Rahul Gandhi’s fashion statement. A large chunk of people in this country are still poor due to the misrule of the Congress. The poor are unable to purchase a blanket or woollens. The Congress leader has everything, but he is not wearing them,” Sarma said.

20221231-213404