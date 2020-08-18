Assam CM thanks Akshay Kumar for donating Rs 1 crore towards flood relief, calls him a ‘true friend’ of the state

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal has thanked Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for contributing Rs 1 crore towards the Assam flood relief.

Sonowal took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise Akshay for showing “sympathy and support” during the period of crisis.

“Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ?1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena,” Sonowal tweeted on Wednesday.

On August 2, it was reported that Assam’s flood situation has significantly improved.

The respite in the monsoon rains since July 24 lay behind the improvement in the flood situation in Assam and other northeastern states, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that nine lakh people in 1,087 villages continue to be distressed, though the number has dropped since July 24, when over 28 lakh people in 2,543 villages of 26 districts were affected.